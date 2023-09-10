Thomas recorded five receptions on eight targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 16-15 win over the Titans.

Thomas finished second on the team in targets behind only Chris Olave. He began his day with an impressive 25-yard grab down the left sideline but operated primarily in short areas of the field thereafter. Thomas should continue to soak up targets in that role, as Rashid Shaheed projects to serve as the deep throat while Olave should be the top option.