Saints' Michael Thomas: Continues solid-but-unspectacular campaign
Thomas led his team with seven catches for 77 yards on eight targets in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears.
Thomas' longest and most memorable catch was a 23-yard reception in the third quarter which gave quarterback Drew Brees 6,000 career completions. Brees' top receiver after Brandin Cooks' offseason departure hasn't demonstrated the explosiveness fantasy owners were hoping for, but he's provided a solid floor with over 75 yards in five of seven games.
