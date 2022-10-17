Thomas, who's missed three straight games due to a foot injury, could be placed on injured reserve, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

After not playing at all during the 2021 campaign due to an ankle injury, Thomas returned to action in the season opener and caught 16 passes for 171 yards and three scores across his first three appearances. However, the veteran wideout has remained sidelined since due to a foot injury. It doesn't appear like Thomas is close to returning, so it seems the Saints are mulling the idea of placing him on IR to open up a roster spot, which would certainly be beneficial given their litany of injuries.