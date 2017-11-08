Saints' Michael Thomas: Dealing with ankle injury

Thomas was limited in Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury.

Last week, Thomas was afflicted by a knee injury, progressing from a DNP on Wednesday to an uninhibited practice Friday. On this occasion, the ailment has changed, but his ability to practice in the first session bodes well for his availability Week 10. Operating at less than optimal capacity Sunday against the Buccaneers, Thomas reeled in eight of 11 passes for 65 yards, so he's proved capable of effective stat lines, even if his health has been compromised.