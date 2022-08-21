Thomas (hamstring) didn't practice Sunday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
At this stage the severity of Thomas's hamstring issue is unclear, but until further information is available consider the wideout day-to-day ahead of Friday's preseason game against the Chargers.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not likely to play Friday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Expected full-go for Week 1•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Doesn't suit up Saturday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Dominates Wednesday's practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Expects to bounce back strong•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Back at practice•