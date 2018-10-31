Saints' Michael Thomas: Dealing with shoulder injury

Thomas didn't practice Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, the Saints' official site reports..

In Week 8 against the Vikings, Thomas earned his third-fewest number of targets (six) in a given game this season, but nonetheless emerged with a health concern of unknown severity. As a result, his status will be monitored closely this week to gain a sense of his chances to play in Sunday's showdown against the Rams.

