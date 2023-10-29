Thomas logged four receptions (on seven targets) for 68 yards during Sunday's 38-27 victory versus Indianapolis.

Thomas continued to serve as a consistent short-to-intermediate pass catcher during this season-best outing for the Saints' offense. The 30-year-old wideout didn't seem to be slowed down after he popped up on the injury report late with an illness Saturday. He even logged his longest reception of the season when he caught a 31-yard pass deep down the middle in the first quarter. This rather moderate-length reception speaks to Thomas' lack of involvement in the deep passing game, and he's now logged over 15.0 yards per reception in just two of eight games this season. His production should remain consistent, though capped, while serving as the Saints' No. 2 wideout behind Chris Olave moving forward.