Thomas (foot) was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice.
For the second day in a row, neither Thomas nor quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle/hip) logged any practice activity, putting the statuses of arguably the two most important players in the New Orleans passing game in question as Sunday's game against the Vikings in London approaches. The Saints will decide after Friday's practice whether to give Thomas a designation heading into the weekend, and if the wideout is ultimately sidelined Sunday, Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry (ankle) would likely serve as the clear top two wideouts for New Orleans.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not at Thursday's practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Tending to foot injury•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not practicing to begin week•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Appears to avoid major injury•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: To be evaluated in practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Injures foot Sunday•