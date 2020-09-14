Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Thomas reportedly believes the injury is something he can play through, so he can't yet be ruled out for next Monday's tilt in Las Vegas, but high-ankle issues have a notorious tendency to linger and curtail fantasy production. The superstar wideout was held to just three catches for 17 yards Week 1. If Thomas indeed is hampered for the near future or even forced to miss time, the Saints will count on Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith to pick up the slack at wide receiver.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Injures ankle in win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Looks sharp already•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Wins Offensive Player of the Year•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Goes for 70 yards in narrow loss•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns to full practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Logs limited practice•