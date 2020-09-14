Thomas suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's 34-23 win over the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Thomas reportedly believes the injury is something he can play through, so he can't yet be ruled out for next Monday's tilt in Las Vegas, but high-ankle issues have a notorious tendency to linger and curtail fantasy production. The superstar wideout was held to just three catches for 17 yards Week 1. If Thomas indeed is hampered for the near future or even forced to miss time, the Saints will count on Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith to pick up the slack at wide receiver.

More News