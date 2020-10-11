The Saints ruled out Thomas (ankle) for Monday's game versus the Chargers due to a non-injury-related reason.
When word trickled out that Thomas wasn't returning Week 5 after being listed as limited on injury reports Thursday through Saturday, it was believed to be tied to his left high ankle sprain. Instead, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports Thomas had "an altercation with a teammate at practice this weekend. Thomas thus has been disciplined by the Saints, leaving his next potential game Oct. 25 against the Panthers. In the short term, New Orleans will turn to wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders, Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Bennie Fowler.
