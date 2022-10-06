Thomas (foot) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
With back-to-back absences on his ledger this week, Thomas seems to be trending toward another DNP on Sunday versus the Seahawks. He does have one more chance to practice this week, but if he sits out again Friday, the Saints may rule him out for Week 5 action. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, Jarvis Landry logged another limited session Thursday, putting him in a better spot to join Chris Olave and Marquez Callaway as the team's primary wide receivers this weekend.
