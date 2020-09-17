Thomas (ankle) was held out of practice Thursday.
Thomas' lack of activity isn't a surprise because he's expected to be absent for multiple weeks as he tends to a high left ankle sprain. Consequently, the Saints will lean on Emmanuel Sanders, Jared Cook, Alvin Kamara and Tre'Quan Smith in the passing game.
