Thomas did not play in Saturday's 17-13 preseason loss to the Texans.
Thomas and fellow veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry were given the night off Saturday, while rookie Chris Olave caught just one pass on as many targets for four yards. Nonetheless, Thomas impressed in practice this past week while his fantasy stock continued to rise, and he could make his preseason debut this coming Friday in Green Bay.
