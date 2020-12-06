Thomas secured nine of 11 targets for 105 yards during Sunday's 21-16 win against the Falcons.

Thomas has now posted two nine-catch, 100-plus-yard receiving performances against the Falcons over his past three games appearances. Sandwiched between was a four-catch, 50-yard Week 12 letdown against the Broncos, but there has nevertheless been a revival in recent appearances from the two-time All-Pro. In his first two games back from ankle and hamstring injuries Weeks 9 and 10, Thomas managed only seven combined catches for 78 yards. His fantasy outlook will likely only improve if Drew Brees (ribs) is able to return Week 14 for a matchup against the Eagles. Taysom Hill threw for 232 yards and two scores against the Falcons, but he's still averaging just 18 completions per game with two total pass TDs over three starts.