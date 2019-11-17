Saints' Michael Thomas: Eclipses century mark in Week 11

Thomas secured eight of 11 targets for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 34-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Thomas was in the familiar position of pacing the team in receiving yardage and targets, while his 16-yard scoring grab to close out the first quarter was his fifth of the season overall. The Pro Bowl wideout has four consecutive 100-yard efforts, and he's now recorded at least eight grabs in seven straight contests. Thomas will look to continue building on his stellar numbers versus the Panthers in a Week 12 divisional matchup.