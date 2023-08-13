Thomas and the rest of the Saints' healthy offensive starters are expected to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Chiefs, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.
This is great news for Thomas, who's been slowly working his way back into form after playing in just 10 games over the past three seasons. While the veteran wideout will likely be available, he'll presumably be limited to just a series or two.
