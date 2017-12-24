Saints' Michael Thomas: Expected to play Sunday

Thomas (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against Atlanta, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas was a late addition to the injury report Friday, so this situation needs to be monitored closely despite this report. Fantasy players will want to check his status in warmups before the Saints kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. In the event that Thomas is limited or out Sunday, the Saints would turn to fellow wideouts Ted Ginn (who is slated to return from a rib injury), as well as Brandon Coleman, Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis.