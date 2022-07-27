Mike Triplett of ESPN relays that in his return to practice Wednesday, Thomas -- who is bouncing back from a lingering left ankle injury -- "looked fluid and had no noticeable braces or wrapping" around his ankle.

While neither the wideout nor coach Dennis Allen are willing to put a timetable on when Thomas -- who worked in every portion of Wednesday's practice except for full-team drills -- would be back to 100 percent, the 29-year-old, who didn't play last season, indicated that he's "very confident, very confident" that he'll return to form. If so, Thomas would be in line to claim his lead role in a New Orleans wide receiver corps that also features newcomer Jarvis Landry and 2022 first-rounder Chris Olave.