Saints' Michael Thomas: Explodes for

Thomas brought in 12 of 16 targets for 171 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 20-14 divisional-round playoff win over the Eagles on Sunday.

Thomas was as masterful in Sunday's postseason tilt as he was during a career-best regular campaign that he finished with an eye-popping 125-1,405-9 line. The third-year pro made key reception after key reception throughout the afternoon, helping the Saints climb out of an early 14-0 hole to forge a tenuous 20-14 lead late in the fourth quarter. The 25-year-old's two-yard touchdown in late in the third period gave New Orleans the lead in the contest for the first time and capped off a game-turning 18-play, 92-yard drive. Thomas will undoubtedly play a similarly prominent role in next Sunday's NFC championship game versus a Rams team that runs a similarly high-octane attack to that of his own squad.