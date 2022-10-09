Thomas (foot), who is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, is considered likely to return to action Week 6 against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Thomas will be missing his second consecutive game this weekend on account of the foot issue, but the Saints appear confident that his absence won't extend beyond that. Since Thomas didn't practice in any fashion this week before being ruled out two days in advance of Sunday's contest, he'll likely need to turn in at least one or two limited practices Week 6 to gain clearance to play against the Bengals. Before missing time with the foot injury, Thomas produced a 16-171-3 receiving line on 22 targets over the Saints' first three games.