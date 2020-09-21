Thomas (ankle), who has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raiders, has been given an estimated recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas was handed that timeline after recently receiving a second opinion on the high left ankle sprain he sustained in the Saints' season-opening win over the Buccaneers. While Thomas is seemingly in jeopardy of missing the Saints' Week 3 matchup with the Packers, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday" earlier in the day that the star wideout is healing quicker than anticipated, giving him some hope of missing just one game due to the injury. Thomas' activity (or lack thereof) in practices Wednesday through Friday should provide a better idea regarding which direction he's trending heading into the game against Green Bay.