Saints' Michael Thomas: Finds end zone in win over Panthers

Thomas caught seven of his eight targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Panthers.

Thomas, who was the only receiver on the team with more than three targets, also led the way in receiving yardage by a hefty margin. He also scored his first touchdown of the season on a contested grab from five yards out at the end of the first quarter. Thomas appears to be adapting quickly to life as Drew Brees' top target and will look to continue his recent success next week against the Dolphins.