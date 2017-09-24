Saints' Michael Thomas: Finds end zone in win over Panthers
Thomas caught seven of his eight targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Panthers.
Thomas, who was the only receiver on the team with more than three targets, also led the way in receiving yardage by a hefty margin. He also scored his first touchdown of the season on a contested grab from five yards out at the end of the first quarter. Thomas appears to be adapting quickly to life as Drew Brees' top target and will look to continue his recent success next week against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Collects 89 yards in loss•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Held in check Monday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-high reception total Saturday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Grabs two passes versus Browns•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Bulks up in first full offseason•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Replaces Cooks atop depth chart•
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Our experts do the rankings so you don't have to. Here are their top plays for each position,...
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Your team hasn't performed the way you hoped it would so far. That's okay, because in Week...