Thomas secured three of seven targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Saints' 31-24 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday night.

Thomas was quiet for the majority of the game, but his night took a positive turn with his 17-yard touchdown grab just past the midway point of the fourth quarter. The veteran wideout has been filling a more complementary role than earlier in his career before multiple injuries struck, but he's still recorded at least 40 receiving yards in each game while logging no fewer than six targets. Thomas next faces a vulnerable Colts secondary in a Week 8 road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 29.