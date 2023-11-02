Thomas (rest/illness) practiced in full Thursday.
Thomas was listed as a limited participant Wednesday due to the lingering effects of the illness that he played with this past Sunday at Indianapolis, as coach Dennis Allen told Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com. With his return to all activity, though, Thomas is set to play Week 9 against a Bears defense that has allowed the fourth-most touchdowns (nine) to opposing wide receivers in eight games this season.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Still dealing with illness•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Decent production in win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Active in Week 8•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: May play through illness•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Late addition to injury report•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: First TD of season in loss•