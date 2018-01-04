Saints' Michael Thomas: Full practice Thursday

Thomas (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.

A hamstring issue was noted only days before a Week 16 showdown with the Falcons, and while Thomas proceeded to play a season-low 62.5 percent of the snaps on offense, he hauled in four of five passes for 66 yards. He one-upped himself in the regular-season finale, reaching 90 receiving yards for the fifth time in eight games to close out the year. With the injury more or less an afterthought heading into the weekend, Thomas will seek to replicate his success from two earlier matchups with the Panthers, against whom he totaled 12 catches (on 17 targets) for 157 yards and two touchdowns.