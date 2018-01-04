Saints' Michael Thomas: Full practice Thursday
Thomas (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.
A hamstring issue was noted only days before a Week 16 showdown with the Falcons, and while Thomas proceeded to play a season-low 62.5 percent of the snaps on offense, he hauled in four of five passes for 66 yards. He one-upped himself in the regular-season finale, reaching 90 receiving yards for the fifth time in eight games to close out the year. With the injury more or less an afterthought heading into the weekend, Thomas will seek to replicate his success from two earlier matchups with the Panthers, against whom he totaled 12 catches (on 17 targets) for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited by hamstring Wednesday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-high receiving yardage in loss•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Ready for Week 17•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Restricted in practice Thursday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Listed as limited•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Not seen at practice Wednesday•
-
Wild Card pool rankings: Start Gurley
Mike McClure has won over $1 million playing Fantasy Football and gives his optimal wild card...
-
Wild Card round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for the four games during...
-
SportsLine: Postseason surprise
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.