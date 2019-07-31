Saints' Michael Thomas: Gets $100M extension
Thomas agreed to terms Wednesday with the Saints on a five-year, $100 million contract extension, league sources tell Adam Schefter on ESPN.
Thomas didn't report for the start of training camp last week while seeking a new contract and didn't have to wait long to secure a long-term pact that keeps in New Orleans through 2024. The first-team All-Pro, who was set to make $1.15 million in 2019 in the final year of his rookie deal, will now become the NFL's highest-paid wideout, with his lavish deal including $61 million guaranteed. Thomas' extension could set the market for other high-end receivers seeking new deals to sign before the upcoming season, with Atlanta's Julio Jones being the most notable of that group.
