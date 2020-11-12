Thomas (ankle/hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Thomas has yet to elevate to all activity in practice, which may need to happen for the Saints to unleash him fully for game action. In his first appearance since Week 1 this past Sunday at Tampa Bay, he tallied five catches (on six targets) for 51 yards on a 55-percent share of the snaps on offense. Aside from his health, game flow also may determine how much Thomas can handle on a weekly basis.
