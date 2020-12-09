Thomas (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday.
The Saints opened their first session of Week 14 without Thomas on the field, but he must have made an appearance at some point to emerge with a cap on his reps. An ankle injury continues to be the culprit for his limitations in practice. Still, Thomas has been in top form in three games with Taysom Hill under center, racking up 22 catches (on 29 targets) for 259 yards and no touchdowns.
