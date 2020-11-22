Thomas secured nine of 12 targets for 104 receiving yards during Sunday's 24-9 win against Atlanta.
At last, invested fantasy GMs have been rewarded with a big game from Thomas. After setting an NFL record with 149 receptions during 2019, he missed six games between Weeks 2 and 8 of this season due to ankle and hamstring injuries, only contributing seven receptions for 78 total yards Weeks 9 and 10 upon his return. Incredibly, despite all the time missed, he still set an NFL record with his 482nd career reception Sunday -- the most ever for a player within his first five seasons. He dominated the workload against Atlanta, more than doubling the targets of New Orleans' No. 2 option, Emmanuel Sanders. With Taysom Hill in line to be his QB for a second consecutive game, Thomas heads into a Week 12 matchup against the Broncos' 14th-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Catches two of seven targets•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Clear for Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Gets in another limited practice•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Limited Wednesday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Catches six balls in return•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Making first appearance since Week 1•