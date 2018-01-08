Saints' Michael Thomas: Goes for 131 yards in playoff win
Thomas caught eight of nine targets for 131 yards in Sunday's 31-26 NFC wild-card win over the Panthers.
Thomas was tremendous in his playoff debut, catching just about everything thrown his way. The 24-year-old's lofty totals, which led the Saints across the board, also included a season-long, 46-yard gain. With clutch catches sprinkled in as well, Thomas will now prepare for next Sunday's divisional round matchup against cornerback Xavier Rhodes and the Vikings.
