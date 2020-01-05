Saints' Michael Thomas: Goes for 70 yards in narrow loss

Thomas hauled in seven of eight targets for 70 yards in the Saints' 26-20 overtime loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Thomas led the Saints in receiving, though he couldn't break out, compiling a pedestrian receiving line by his standards. He ends his fourth season in New Orleans with a lot of positive momentum on his side. After signing an enormous contract extension last off season, he delivered a historic campaign to Saints' brass, leading the league in receiving yards while catching an NFL-record 149 receptions. The Ohio State product has been unbelievably reliable since entering the league, and he should be an easy first-round fantasy pick in nearly all formats in 2020.