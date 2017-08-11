Saints' Michael Thomas: Grabs two passes versus Browns

Thomas grabbed both passes sent his way for a total of 17 yards in Thursday's 20-14 preseason loss to the Browns.

It was no surprise to see Thomas exit the game early after getting a taste of game action, but he displayed his typically reliable hands a couple of times before taking a seat. The second-year pro will be handled with care until the regular season rolls around, as he's expected to be a focal point of the offense after racking up 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns on 92 receptions as a rookie in 2016.