Coach Dennis Allen said Monday that Thomas has a "fairly significant" knee injury, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas left Sunday's Week 10 loss to the Vikings early and was never able to return. Allen said Thomas' injury isn't believed to be season-ending, but the veteran wideout will be rehabbing through the Saints' well-timed Week 11 bye. If Thomas needs to miss time, rookie A.T. Perry is likely the next man up alongside Chris Olave with Rashid Shaheed sticking in his part-time role.