Saints' Michael Thomas: Hauls in touchdown

Thomas caught five of seven targets for 54 yards and a touchdown in Week 3 against Seattle.

Thomas was the second-most targeted receiver behind Alvin Kamara, creating some concern about his production with Teddy Bridgewater under center. On the other hand, he hauled in five of his seven targets and also found the end zone -- a continuation of his heralded efficiency. All told, some of Thomas' ceiling appears to be taken away by the absence of Drew Brees (thumb), but he remains a key part of an offense that Bridgewater showed the ability to run competently. Thomas will draw a Week 4 matchup against the Cowboys.