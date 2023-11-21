The Saints will placed Thomas (knee) on injured reserve, Brooke Kirchhofer of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Thomas sustained a knee injury on the Saints' opening drive in the team's last game Week 10 at Minnesota and wasn't able to return. Afterward, coach Dennis Allen called it a "fairly significant" issue, and following a Week 11 bye, Allen added that Thomas was "going to take some time" to get healthy, per John Hendrix of SI.com. Allen didn't specify whether or not Thomas would require a stint on IR, but now that'll come to pass. With Thomas sidelined, New Orleans' top wide receiver Chris Olave figures to have unfettered access to targets from QB Derek Carr (concussion), while Rashid Shaheed and rookie sixth-rounder A.T. Perry handle expanded roles.