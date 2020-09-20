Thomas remains out for Monday's game against the Raiders, but his left high-ankle sprain is healing quicker than expected, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

Thomas's availability for next week's game against the Packers remains in question, but there's at least a glimmer of hope for the near future. The Saints are expected to rely on Alvin Kamara, Emmanuel Sanders and Jared Cook as their primary pass catchers Week 2.