Thomas (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Thomas was a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday before upgrading to full on Friday. He's the only guy on the Saints who has seen consistent target volume with Taysom Hill at quarterback, averaging 7.3 catches for 86.3 yards the past three weeks. Thomas could face shadow coverage from CB Darius Slay on Sunday, but that's not the same challenge it might have been a few years ago. DK Metcalf and Davante Adams feasted on Slay in Weeks 12 and 13, respectively.
