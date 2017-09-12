Saints' Michael Thomas: Held in check Monday

Thomas caught five of eight targets for 45 yards in Monday's loss to the Vikings.

Thomas going against a secondary featuring Xavier Rhodes and Harrison Smith always made Week 1 success a tricky proposition. Although he paced the Saints in targets and tied for the lead in catches, Thomas couldn't find much room to roam. In fact, only three times did Thomas go for fewer than 45 yards as a rookie. In the wake of Monday's showing, Thomas will hope Week 2's matchup against the Patriots brings more success.