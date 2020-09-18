Thomas (ankle) didn't practice Friday.
A Thursday report suggested Thomas was feeling much better and had a "glimmer of hope" to play in Monday's game at Las Vegas, but his continued absence from the practice field is considerably less promising. Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports that teammate Jared Cook has made two references to Thomas missing the upcoming game, so it appears the expectation around the team is that the superstar receiver will be out for at least one week. Given that he's dealing with a high-ankle sprain, a longer absence is also possible. Emmanuel Sanders and Tre'Quan Smith are preparing for larger roles, with Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris representing the depth options at wide receiver. It could also be a busy week for Cook and Alvin Kamara.
