Thomas (ankle/hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
This week, Thomas has only been seen at the start of Wednesday's practice before walking off the field with a member of the Saints' training staff. After being listed as limited on the first Week 7 report with ankle and hamstring issues, he now has a DNP to his name, which isn't a great sign for his first appearance since Week 1. Ultimately, what Thomas is able to do Friday, if anything, may determine his status for Sunday's game against the Panthers. If he's absent, Emmanuel Sanders and Alvin Kamara will be in line for a healthy dose of targets from Drew Brees.
