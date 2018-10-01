Saints' Michael Thomas: Held to 47 yards by Giants
Thomas caught all four of his targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 33-18 win over the Giants.
Josh Hill of all people led the team with 63 receiving yards, while Thomas and Alvin Kamara tied for second at 47 apiece. While that was it for Thomas on a quiet day from New Orleans' passing game, Kamara complemented his receiving accolades with a trio of rushing scores. Thomas still remains the unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver for star quarterback Drew Brees and has 42 catches for 445 yards and three touchdowns through four games despite this poor performance, so a bounce-back effort seems likely with the Redskins coming to town in Week 5.
