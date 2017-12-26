Saints' Michael Thomas: Held to 66 yards Sunday

Thomas (hamstring) nabbed four of five targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Falcons.

Deemed questionable heading into the Week 16 matchup, Thomas ultimately suited up for the contest, but his outing probably registered as a disappointment for those who rolled with him in DFS and the fantasy playoffs. Game flow seems to be at the root of Thomas' underwhelming outing, as the Saints never trailed and finished with a 31:29 run-to-pass ratio for the day. Assuming his hamstring doesn't act up again entering the regular-season finale in Tampa Bay, Thomas should have a good chance at besting his Week 16 numbers in a matchup with the Buccaneers' 32nd-ranked pass defense.