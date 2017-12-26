Saints' Michael Thomas: Held to 66 yards Sunday
Thomas (hamstring) nabbed four of five targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 23-13 win over the Falcons.
Deemed questionable heading into the Week 16 matchup, Thomas ultimately suited up for the contest, but his outing probably registered as a disappointment for those who rolled with him in DFS and the fantasy playoffs. Game flow seems to be at the root of Thomas' underwhelming outing, as the Saints never trailed and finished with a 31:29 run-to-pass ratio for the day. Assuming his hamstring doesn't act up again entering the regular-season finale in Tampa Bay, Thomas should have a good chance at besting his Week 16 numbers in a matchup with the Buccaneers' 32nd-ranked pass defense.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Playing Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: On track to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Added to Week 16 injury report•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Leads team in receiving•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Second 100-yard game of season•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns to end zone•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Podcast: Best Waiver Wire options
Playing in Week 17? Check out the best Waiver Wire options from the Fantasy Football Today...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Week 17 Early Waiver Targets
Playing Fantasy Football in Week 17 isn't for the faint of heart. Luckily, Dave Richard has...
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.