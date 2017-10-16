Saints' Michael Thomas: Held to just 11 yards
Thomas caught three of six targets for 11 yards in Sunday's win against the Lions.
In a game where the Saints scored 52 points, you would assume that Thomas, the team's top receiver, would have had a productive afternoon. Yet, the sophomore wide out was held to a paltry 11 yards on just three catches. While his six targets led the team, Drew Brees passed for just 186 yards, his fewest since 2013, in a weird game where the Saints defense scored three touchdowns and the ground game churned out 193 rushing yards. Thomas still leads the team in receiving yards, targets, and receptions by a fairly wide margin, so as frustrating as Sunday's tilt was for fantasy owners, there's no need to panic. The Saints will face a susceptible Packers secondary in Week 7.
