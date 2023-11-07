Thomas failed to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 24-17 victory versus Chicago.

Thomas failed to catch a pass for the first time this season, as his targets fell behind not only fellow wideouts Chris Olave (eight) and Rashid Shaheed (three) but tight end Juwan Johnson (five) and running back Alvin Kamara (five).Thomas saw at least six targets in the first eight games of the season, so it's unlikely that he'll see such a moderate target share again moving forward. But, he's still on pace for career lows in receiving yards per game (48.8) and catch percentage (61.3). New Orleans' passing game has also remained inefficient this season despite the addition of 32-year-old quarterback Derek Carr this offseason. Expect Thomas to vie for fringe WR3 status in deeper fantasy leagues while providing minimal upside as a rather sporadic red-zone threat.