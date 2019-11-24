Saints' Michael Thomas: Historically-prolific year persists
Thomas corralled 10 of 11 targets for 101 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 34-31 win against Carolina.
Coming into Week 12, Thomas had accounted for more receptions than the Eagles' (93) and Ravens' (74) entire wide receiver corps, and by the conclusion of the first quarter against the Panthers, he had already hauled in six passes to reach the century mark for the season. With 104 grabs through 11 games thus far in 2019, Thomas finds himself on pace to break Marvin Harrison's single-season receptions record (143) by eight. It's a delectable matchup forthcoming for Thomas on Thanksgiving night, facing a Falcons defense that surrendered a combined 11 catches for 234 yards and two touchdowns to Buccaneers top targets Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on Sunday.
