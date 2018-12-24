Saints' Michael Thomas: Hits century mark, notches TD
Thomas corralled 11 of 13 targets, compiling 109 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-28 win against the Steelers.
Prior to Sunday's breakout performance, Thomas hadn't been quite the downfield threat he was during the first half of the regular season -- failing to exceed 100 yards and averaging 64.5 YPG between Weeks 10 and 15, compared to three 100-yard outings and 110 YPG over the first eight games of the year. The 25-year-old Thomas snapped a four-game scoreless streak with his clutch, go-ahead 2-yard touchdown catch with 1:25 to go in regulation against Pittsburgh. Now that New Orleans has the NFC's No. 1 seed locked up, Thomas may rest against a Carolina defense that's allowed the fourth-most receiving yards (2,632) and the sixth-most touchdowns (19) to opposing WRs this season.
