Saints' Michael Thomas: Holding out for contract
Thomas isn't reporting for the start of training camp, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Entering the fourth and final season of his rookie contract, Thomas reportedly is seeking a pact that will put him first among all wide receivers in average annual value. A report from June suggested the two sides were far apart on compensation, with the 26-year-old seeking $22 million per season and the Saints thinking more along the lines of $18 million.
