Thomas caught seven of nine targets for 55 yards in Monday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.

Thomas was busy early, accounting for seven of Derek Carr's 13 first-half completions, including a spectacular 19-yard catch along the sideline to convert on third down and set the Saints up with 1st-and-goal from the four-yard line. New Orleans ultimately settled for a field goal on that drive, and neither team found the end zone until Tony Jones' two-yard touchdown run with less than three minutes left in the third quarter. The defense shifted in Thomas' direction and held him without a catch in the second half, but the veteran wide receiver still finished with a respectable stat line and has 12 catches for 116 yards on the season heading into a Week 3 trip to Green Bay.