Thomas suffered a foot injury during Sunday's game at Carolina, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Thomas paid a visit to the sideline tent, then tested out his legs on the sideline before going back to the tent. Shortly thereafter, he made his way to the locker room, at which point the nature of the injury become known. Fellow wide receiver Jarvis Landry also left Sunday's outing with an ankle injury, so the Saints' available wide receivers down the stretch are Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway and Tre'Quan Smith.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Finds end zone late in loss•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Two touchdowns in Week 1 win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Suiting up Week 1•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: On track to play Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Questionable for Week 1•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Another limited practice•