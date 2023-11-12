Thomas exited Sunday's game against the Vikings with a knee injury.
Thomas caught one of his two targets for nine yards before heading to the sideline after he suffered the injury on the Saints' first drive of the day. In his absence Sunday, A.T. Perry and Lynn Bowden are available to handle snaps at receiver that don't go to Chris Olave or Rashid Shaheed.
